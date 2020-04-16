The Splash Zone 4/16/20: What If The Dolphins Don’t Take A QB At #5?

The Dolphins are on the clock with the fifth overall pick. Everyone is gathered around to see which quarterback they will select, until they don’t. The Dolphins ended up fooling us all! It’s an interesting situation to think about, as it really hasn’t been brought up much during the offseason. If the Dolphins were to pass on Tua and Herbert, they are still going to end up with a great prospect and potentially trade up to select one of those quarterbacks or settle for Jordan Love.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Schad: If Miami Dolphins shockingly pass on QB at 5, this player makes sense - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

NFL Draft 2020: Miami tore it all down for a quarterback. But if they’re unsold...

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 4/15/20: Is Justin Herbert The Right QB For Miami? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

2020 NFL Draft: Do the Dolphins have what it takes to trade up for Joe Burrow? - The Phinsider

There’s one question that has been asked to every member of the coaching staff and front office of the Miami Dolphins since the moment they traded Ryan Tannehill to the Tennessee Titans: who will...