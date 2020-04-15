The Splash Zone 4/15/20: Is Justin Herbert The Right QB For Miami?

For the past year, the media and some fans have been all over Tua Tagovailoa and rightfully so. Tua is a great prospect but their is concern with his injury history. The other quarterback who has been linked to the the Dolphins is Justin Herbert. Inconsistency has plagued him along with some accuracy concerns, but he has some fans in the Dolphins front office. Draft night is going to be an interesting one.

Miami could be facing a franchise-shaping choice between the big-armed Oregon signal-caller and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 5 pick.

The idea of the Dolphins taking a quarterback with their first of three first-round picks is even more widespread than before.

Due to injury concerns, some experts are now choosing Herbert

9 more days until the 2020 NFL Draft!!!!

