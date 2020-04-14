The Splash Zone 4/14/20: Dolphins In Need Of Some O-Line Help

It’s no secret the Dolphins could use all the help they can get on the offensive line. For the past few years, the o-line has been a constant disappointment but that could hopefully change here soon. I think everyone assumes the Dolphins are taking a quarterback at #5, but if they don’t they would be able to select one of the draft’s top lineman. The team also has two other first round picks and I wouldn’t be surprised if Chris Grier decides to double down on the o-line in round one.
You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.
NFL teams that need offensive linemen: Here's how the Dolphins, Bucs and other teams can address the issue - CBSSports.com
The clock is ticking on these teams to upgrade their offensive lines
Phinsider News You May Have Missed
Miami Dolphins News 4/13/20: Xavier McKinney Provides Versatility On Defense - The Phinsider
Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.
How will the AFC East shake out in the coming years? - The Phinsider
And who will serve as the Fins’ biggest rival and challenge to the division crown? For me, it’s Buffalo.
2020 NFL Draft: Josh Houtz’s Top-5 Safeties - The Phinsider
10 more days...
Loading comments...