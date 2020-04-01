The Splash Zone 4/1/20: Dolphins Would Love To Trade Up And Get Joe Burrow

The Dolphins are most likely taking a quarterback in the upcoming draft, we’re just not sure who it’s going to be though. Tua Tagovailoa has been the favorite among many fans but his injury history is a tad concerning. The Dolphins have also done a ton of work on Justin Herbert and Jordan Love, so we can’t rule them out either. However, Joe Burrow’s name hasn’t been brought up much, as he is expected to go #1 overall to the Bengals. But it appears the Dolphins would like to move up and secure the LSU quarterback, who had one of the best college seasons ever.

Report: Dolphins attempting to acquire No. 1 pick

Armed with three picks in the first round, the Miami Dolphins are making a run at the No. 1 selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Miami Herald reports. The Dolphins are believed to be most interested in LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, the Heisman Trophy winner widely viewed as the top prospect at the position

Dolphins Secondary

How Byron Jones, Xavien Howard form a scary Dolphins cornerback duo - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

Miami's free-agent star reminds "the most important part is just really having no weak links." Expect a lot of man coverage in 2020 from this group.

