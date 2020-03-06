The Splash Zone 3/6/20: How Valuable Is The Fifth Overall Pick?

The Dolphins are pretty much expected to use the fifth overall pick, or trade up, to select their next franchise quarterback. The last quarterback selected with this pick was actually Mark Sanchez and we know how that turned out. But that doesn’t mean whoever the Dolphins select will turn out like that. In the past 20 years, the fifth overall pick has seen 10 Pro Bowlers selected there, meaning the Dolphins have a very good chance to draft a home run prospect if they decide to stay there.

