The Splash Zone 3/4/20: Dolphins Quarterback Checklist

So an ESPN article created a Dolphins’ checklist for the 2020 quarterback class. The focus was on Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, and Jordan Love and to see how they stacked against each other. I’m not even going to tell you who scored the most points because you already know.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Tagovailoa, Herbert, Love: How Dolphins' checklist lines up with 2020 QB class - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

We put the former Alabama, Oregon and Utah State QBs on a grading scale based on factors the Dolphins could use. Here's how they scored.

Dolphins Running Back

NFL Draft 2020: Is Jonathan Taylor Miami Dolphins’ RB solution? - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

The Dolphins need a starting RB and Taylor stole the show at the combine

Dolphins Offensive Line

For the Dolphins, Versatility Important Between Lines And On Sideline

Head Coach Brian Flores is entering his second season at the helm with some new and familiar faces on his staff.

Dolphins Offseason

Answering 2020 NFL draft questions for the top 10 picks - Joe Burrow or bust for Bengals?

What would it take for Washington to trade down? Will the Chargers draft a QB at No. 6? Here's how the NFL combine changed the draft outlook.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 3/3/20: What Should Dolphins Do With Their Other First Round Picks? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

2020 NFL Free Agency: Offensive linemen - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins have to address their offensive line this offseason. It is a pretty simple statement, but one that has been repeated each offseason over the past several years, and, despite free...