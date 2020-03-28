The Splash Zone 3/28/20: Dolphins Show Interest In XFL Receiver

The Dolphins have a pretty solid receiver room at the moment, but that’s not stopping them from looking at players to add. With the XFL shutdown due to the coronavirus, players are able to talk with NFL teams. The Dolphins are showing some interest in Cam Phillips, a wide receiver for the Houston Rouughnecks. He was lighting up scoreboards with his teammate P.J. Walker, who signed with the Panthers this week.

Report: Bengals, Dolphins show interest in Cam Phillips - ProFootballTalk

Quarterback P.J. Walker landed a job with the Panthers this month and his favorite receiver with the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks is reportedly drawing interest from NFL teams as well.

Dolphins Linebackers

With Roberts, Miami is getting a 6-foot, 238-pound former sixth-round pick that has contributed in all three phases during his four-year career.

Newest Miami Dolphins met with the media earlier this afternoon

Dolphins Offseason

Video conferencing lets Dolphins connect during coronavirus | Miami Herald

Video conferencing could soon replace team meetings for the NFL if the coronavirus crisis continues through the spring. The Miami Dolphins on Thursday used Zoom to introduce their new free agent signings.

2020 NFL Draft: Here’s how the Dolphins can ace the first round and build off free agency - CBSSports.com

The Dolphins have three first-rounders, six picks in the first three rounds and 14 picks overall

