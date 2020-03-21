The Splash Zone 3/21/20: Joe Burrow To Miami???

A couple of days ago, Joe Burrow liked a tweet about all the free agent moves the Dolphins were making. It sent the NFL community into an uproar as it looked like Burrow was implying he wanted to join the Dolphins. Let’s settle down folks, it was just a kid liking a tweet. But yesterday a mock draft came out with the Dolphins trading up to #1 to select the LSU quarterback. Reports have been coming out that the team would love to land Burrow somehow, but if they want to go that route, it will cost them quite a bit to move up to the first overall pick.

Hey, Bengals, here's three No. 1 picks for Joe Burrow - South Florida Sun-Sentinel

If I ran the Miami Dolphins, I’d offer three, first-round picks to Cincinnati for Joe Burrow. He’s the most valuable piece in the NFL draft. He’s the player they’ve chased for 20 years. He’s what they sacrificed the 2019 season to land and seemingly missed on getting.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Schad: Is greatest risk for Miami Dolphins with Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert or... Joe Burrow? - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Is it a safer bet to roll with Tua or mortgage the stockpile for Burrow?

Dolphins Running Backs

Jordan Howard finds a new home in South Florida after a one-year stop in Philadelphia.

Dolphins Linebackers

With Roberts, Miami is getting a 6-foot, 238-pound former sixth-round pick that has contributed in all three phases during his four-year career.

Dolphins Secondary

Clayton Fejedelem provides depth and considerable surge to Miami’s special teams.

Dolphins Offseason

The first four players officially joining the team are Byron Jones, Ted Karras, Ereck Flowers and Clayton Fejedelm.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 3/20/20: Dolphins Bring Back Adrian Colbert - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

NFL Mock Draft 2020: Dolphins make a move to land their quarterback - The Phinsider

The 2020 NFL league year is underway with the Miami Dolphins being aggressive in their attack on free agency. The team has paid top-level talent while also addressing the "middle class" of the...