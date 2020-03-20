The Splash Zone 3/20/20: Dolphins Bring Back Adrian Colbert

For the first time this week, the Dolphins were quiet and didn’t bring in any new players. They did however bring back one of their own. Adrian Colbert re-signed after becoming a restricted free agent and will look to provide some depth at safety. Colbert joined the Dolphins last season after being claimed off the Seahawks practice squad and ended up starting in three games.
Dolphins tried to bring in Tua last week for visit - NFL.com
The Miami Dolphins attempted to bring in Tua Tagovailoa for a pre-draft visit last week before the league closed team facilities, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Dynamic Duo! Here’s Patrick Surtain’s advice for Miami Dolphins stars Xavien Howard and Byron Jones - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL
Surtain and Sam Madison once formed the best NFL CB tandem in the NFL
Elite cornerback Byron Jones joins Brian Flores and the Miami Dolphins.
The highly sought defensive back gives Head Coach Brian Flores another very talented player in the secondary.
