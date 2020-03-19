The Splash Zone 3/19/20: Dolphins Boost Their Defense With Signings

For the first time in ages, the AFC East is wide open with the departure of Tom Brady. The Dolphins are going to be rebuilding a bit longer but I wouldn’t be surprised to see them in contention with Brian Flores leading the way.

The Dolphins came out firing when free agency began and shocked the NFL world with the signing of Byron Jones. There was interest between the team and the star corner but people shrugged it off thinking the Dolphins weren’t going to go into a bidding war. Well they did and they won. Flores also got his guy with the signing of Kyle Van Noy, who brings versatility to the Dolphins defense. The defensive line needed some help as there was very little pass rush last season. Shaq Lawson and Emmanuel Ogbah will look to provide that pass rush help.

It’s hard not to get excited over all the moves the Dolphins have made. It finally seems like they have a plan and are sticking to it.

Dolphins boost defense with Byron Jones, others in post-Tom Brady AFC East - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

Coach Brian Flores and GM Chris Grier are getting their guys, spending money on the defensive side and building the team their way.

Dolphins Running Backs

Miami Dolphins: A close examination of what RB Jordan Howard does (and does not) offer - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Over the course of his career, running back Jordan Howard has shown he can get the tough yardage. His hands? That’s another story.

Dolphins Offesnsive Line

NFL Free Agency: Miami Dolphins add C Ted Karras - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Chris Grier strikes again. A ninth free agent to Miami.

Dolphins Offseason

Ted Karras, Elandon Roberts latest ex-Patriots to join Brian Flores with Dolphins

The Dolphins added two more former Patriots players Wednesday, agreeing to deals with center Ted Karras and versatile linebacker Elandon Roberts, sources told ESPN.

Tom Brady leaving AFC East good news for Dolphins, Jets, Bills | Miami Herald

Tom Brady’s departure from the NFL’s AFC Eastern division is welcome news for the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. While the New England Patriots about to sink.

