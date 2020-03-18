The Splash Zone 3/18/20: Dolphins Make More Moves

The Dolphins spending spree continues as the team has added more players to their roster.

The Dolphins started off the day by signing Emmanuel Ogbah, another body to add to the defensive line room. Ogbah appeared in 10 games last year, his first as a Chief, and recorded 5.5 sacks before tearing his pectoral.

The team also wanted to get some more special teams experience and signed linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill to a one year contract. Grugier-Hill was with Brian Flores in New England before heading to the Eagles and becoming a special teams star while also starting a couple of games on the defensive side.

It’s no secret the Dolphins were looking for a running back and they are probably still going to draft one of the top prospects next month in the draft. The team needed a veteran though and Jordan Howard is going to provide that. When he is healthy, he is pretty darn good.

