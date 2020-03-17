The Splash Zone 3/17/20: Dolphins Free Agency Extravaganza

Let’s start with Byron Jones first. This one came out of left field and shocked the NFL world. The Dolphins have made Jones the highest paid cornerback in the league, which was the title held by his new teammate, Xavien Howard. You need good corners in this league and the Dolphins have two of the best now.

Kyle Van Noy is a no-brainer. Flores played a huge part in developing Van Noy when he came to New England and should fit in right away in Miami.

The Dolphins also decided they are going to need some special teams help as Walt Aikens is a free agent. Clayton Fejedelem has been signed to provide some defensive depth at safety and be a key piece on special teams.

Now, you are probably going to see the name and think: “Wasn’t Ereck Flowers a huge draft bust?”. Though Flowers may have been a bust with the Giants, he rebounded with Redskins when he got moved to guard. He is young and some believe his best football is still ahead of him.

The team also plans boost their defensive line room with the signing of Shaq Lawson. Another former first rounder, Lawson recorded a career high in sacks (6.5) in a reserve role with the Bills last season. Again, he is a young player who’s best play football could be ahead of him.

