The Splash Zone 3/13/20: Dolphins Are Going To Need A New Center

The Dolphins will be in the market for a new center as the team will not pick up Daniel Kilgore’s option. The veteran center has spent the past two seasons with the Dolphins after being acquired for a seventh round pick back in 2018. The offensive line was a mess last season and this move should not be that surprising. It’s been reported that the Dolphins have expressed interest in soon to be free agent, Ted Karras, who filled in for David Andrews last season in New England.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins: New center needed as Daniel Kilgore won’t return - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Dolphins won’t pick up Kilgore’s option

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 3/12/20: Dolphins Will Release Reshad Jones - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins decline option on Daniel Kilgore’s contract - The Phinsider

The 32-year-old center will now test free agency

Dolphins suspend travel for scouts, coaches - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins have announced the suspension of travel for all coaches and scouts due to the COVID-19 virus. The move comes as sports leagues and events around the country are suspending...

Miami Dolphins tender trio of exclusive rights free agents: wide receiver Isaiah Ford, linebacker Trent Harris, and defensive tackle Zach Sieler - The Phinsider

The next few days are going to be swirling with NFL news and rumors.

But before the new league year officially begins on March 18th, teams have plenty of important decisions to make about the...