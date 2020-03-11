The Splash Zone 3/11/20: How Do Dolphins Fix Leagues Worst Running Game?

You know your running game is bad when a 37 year old quarterback is your leading rusher. So don’t be surprised when you see the Dolphins show interest in Melvin Gordon when free agency begins in a few days. Though they could settle for someone like Jordan Howard if Gordon’s price is too high. The team could also use a day 1 or day 2 pick on one of the many talented running backs in the draft as the Dolphins have expressed interest in a few of the top backs in this years draft. Fixing the offensive line would help too.

Dolphins to address NFL's worst rushing offense, but how? - Miami Dolphins- ESPN

Miami needs a leading rusher outside of Ryan Fitzpatrick, and the answer is most likely to come in the first two days of the draft.

Dolphins Promote Josh Grizzard To Wide Receivers Coach

Grizzard will oversee the wide receivers group and is entering his fourth year with the Dolphins.

2020 NFL Draft | Mock Draft Roundup 3.0

Draft analysts overwhelmingly expect the Dolphins to select a quarterback with their first of three first-round selections.

