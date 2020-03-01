The Splash Zone 3/1/20: Pack Your Bags, Dolphins Heading To London

The Dolphins were scheduled to host an international game this year and with the announcement of the Cardinals hosting the only Mexico game, by default the Dolphins will be heading to London. The last time the Dolphins traveled abroad, Jay Cutler was the team’s quarterback and got trounced by the Saints back in 2017. With the Dolphins hosting this game, they will play 1 less game at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami Dolphins’ international game in 2020 is ticketed for London - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

An announcement by the Arizona Cardinals all but assures the Dolphins’ international game will be in London, not Mexico.

Franchise QB or bust? How Dolphins will handle NFL draft smokescreens - Miami Dolphins- ESPN

Miami, with the No. 5 pick, has real interest in Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa. Will the Redskins, Lions or Giants get in the Dolphins' way?

NFL Scouting Combine: Could Miami Dolphins draft son of Brian Flores’ favorite DB? - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Antoine Winfield is a versatile, aggressive, ball-hawking safety

Miami Dolphins News 2/28/20: Pressure On Chris Grier To Find Right Quarterback - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

2020 NFL Free Agency: Tight ends - The Phinsider

Our series of articles taking a look at the NFL’s upcoming free agency market continues today with a look at the soon-to-be available tight ends. After a look at the quarterbacks, running backs,...

Could Trent Williams anchor the Miami Dolphin’s offensive line in 2020? - The Phinsider

The Washington tackle wants a new deal, or to be traded.

2020 NFL Draft rumors: Miami Dolphins trades, plans, and smokescreens - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins have the most salary cap space and the most draft picks in the NFL this offseason. They can do just about whatever they want this year, both in free agency and in the Draft,...