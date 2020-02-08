The Splash Zone 2/8/20: Is Tua A Perfect Fit For The Dolphins?

I’m no draft expert, but based off of Twitter and the Dolphins media, Tua Tagovailoa will be the Dolphins savior whenever they draft him. The hip injury scares me but I don’t want a repeat of the Drew Brees situation and missing out on a star player again. Wherever he gets drafted, I feel he’s probably going to have to sit awhile until that hip is fully healed and is able to play at 100%. The Dolphins have their starter in Ryan Fitzpatrick and would be a great mentor to whatever young quarterback the team decides to bring in.
Why Tua Tagovailoa to Dolphins is a perfect fit for both sides - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN
It's a match that makes sense -- Miami needs a franchise-changing quarterback and the former Alabama star can learn behind veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick.
