The Splash Zone 2/7/20: Domestic Battery Charges Dropped Against Xavien Howard

Hours after the Dolphins miracle win over the New England Patriots back on December 29th, Xavien Howard was arrested for a domestic battery charge from his fiancee. The chargers were dropped yesterday and Howard will not face legal consequences but the NFL could still investigate the matter and bring a punishment down.

Miami Dolphins’ Xavien Howard has domestic battery charge dropped - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Xavien Howard could still be subject to NFL discipline

