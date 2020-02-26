The Splash Zone 2/26/20: Chris Grier And Brian Flores Meet With Media

Chris Grier and Brian Flores met with the media yesterday at the NFL Combine. We didn’t learn much as both men gave the usual answers and wouldn’t reveal their evil plan to take over the NFL. Grier reiterated that they’ll be able to do whatever they want in the draft and wouldn’t rule out trading up for a player in the first round. Flores gave out traits he is looking for in players and was able to discuss about some of the coaching changes that his staff underwent since the end of the season.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

Adapt Or Die: Brian Flores Talks Changes In Indianapolis

Brian Flores discussed the Dolphins' changes to the coaching staff at the Combine.

Chris Grier At Combine: Dolphins Want 'To Continue Building'

General Manager Chris Grier began his media session Tuesday at the Combine with a similar message from the year prior.

Dolphins Coaching Staff

Miami Dolphins suddenly in market for receivers/assistant head coach - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

With Karl Dorrell leaving to coach at Colorado, the Dolphins need a wide receivers coach, and the role of assistant head coach is in flux.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

NFL Combine: Quarterback Joe Burrow meets with Miami Dolphins

Joe Burrow, who led LSU to the national championship, is expected to go No. 1 in the NFL Draft to Cincinnati. But could Miami snatch him up?

NFL Scouting Combine: Tua Tagovailoa dishes on Miami Dolphins, long day with doctors - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Tua Tagovailoa’s hip and ankles are under extreme scrutiny in Indy

