The Splash Zone 2/22/20: Dolphins Announce Coaching Additions

Not only did Brian Flores add a few more guys to his coaching staff he also readjusted some of their titles. Karl Dorrell will still hold his wide receiver coaching duties but he has also been named assistant head coach, which is well deserved thanks to DeVante Parker’s breakout year. Though some of these hires were announced weeks ago thanks to the media, the additions of Gerald Alexander (DB’s coach), Anthony Campanile (LB’s coach), and Lemeul Jeanpierre (assistant OL coach) are now official.

Tony Dungy sees himself in Brian Flores, says Miami Dolphins offer ‘blueprint’ for rest of the league - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

The chance the Dolphins took a year ago, followed by the way they started the 2019 season, and finally the way they ended the season — Tony Dungy has seen this before. Offering a glimpse through his experiences Thursday, Dungy provided a dose of optimism not just for the Dolphins, but for the NFL in general.

Dolphins' focus at combine: Tua Tagovailoa, O-linemen and more - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

With three first-round picks, the early imprints of Miami's moves will be made at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis next week.

