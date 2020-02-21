The Splash Zone 2/21/20: Playing Free Agent Matchmaker

Looking at the Dolphins roster, they need help everywhere. Which is why all these draft picks and cap space will hopefully help them out. An NFL.com article played matchmaker for free agents and suggested that the Dolphins look at Joe Thuney. Thuney has been with the Patriots since 2016 and had a stellar 2019 season earning second team All-Pro honors. The guard is expected get paid big this offseason and could become one of the highest paid interior offensive lineman in the league. I guess you can also look at the Patriots/Dolphins connection being a plus with Brian Flores a former Patriot coach.

2020 NFL free agency matchmaking: One fit for each AFC team - NFL.com

How would A.J. Green look in silver and black? Is Hunter Henry the X-factor Pittsburgh needs? Could Yannick Ngakoue be the game-altering pass rusher the Jets have lacked for years? Marc Sessler matches one free agent with each AFC team.

Dolphins Tight Ends

Miami Dolphins sign blocking TE Michael Roberts - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Newest Dolphin Michael Roberts has 13 receptions for 146 yards over two seasons in the NFL. The Patriots tried to acquire him last summer before the trade was nullified.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Miami Dolphins 2020: A dangerous edge rusher is needed. But who? - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Should Miami splurge on a free agent like Jadeveon Clowney or Yannick Ngakoue? Or should Miami draft a rusher like K’Lavon Chaisson or Yetur Gross-Matos?

