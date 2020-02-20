The Splash Zone 2/20/20: What About Josh Rosen?

This offseason has been the discussion about finding the Dolphins next franchise quarterback. Fans had high hopes when the team acquired Josh Rosen from the Cardinals during last years draft, but those hopes seemed to have died. When given the time to shine, Rosen just did not perform and inevitably lost the starting job to Ryan Fitzpatrick. But it doesn’t look like Rosen is going to get his chance to prove himself as it’s like 99% certain the Dolphins are taking a quarterback in the first round this year.

Josh Rosen seemingly not in Miami Dolphins quarterback plans | Miami Herald

Don Shula

In My Own Words | 50 Years Later: Dolphins Hire Don Shula

Don Shula was named head coach of the Miami Dolphins 50 years ago today.

