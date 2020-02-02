The Splash Zone 2/2/20: Zach Thomas Misses Out On Hall Of Fame

When the Hall of Fame class for 2020 was announced, Zach Thomas’ name was not on the list. This was his seventh year of eligibility and it was his only time as a finalist. I guess there is always next year for one of the greatest Dolphins of all time.

Super Bowl 2020: Miami Dolphins’ Zach Thomas misses out on Hall of Fame; Boynton Beach’s Lamar Jackson wins MVP - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Zach Thomas says he was ‘honored’ to be a finalist for the Hall of Fame. Lamar Jackson is named league MVP, former Dolphin Ryan Tannehill wins the comeback award and the Dolphins trick TD pass from punter Matt Haack to kicker Jason Sanders wins play of the year.

Tom Brady to Miami rumors keep gaining steam – ProFootballTalk

Tom Brady's deliberate decision to send a cryptic message about his coming-or-going football future has sparked even more speculation about a situation that already was rife with it. It also has fueled rumors regarding where Brady may play, if he doesn't play for the Patriots.

Miami Dolphins News 2/1/20: Can Dolphins Replicate 49ers Blueprint? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Zach Thomas Hall of Fame case presented by Armando Salguero - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020. The voting for the five modern era inductees happens today, with the members who make the group...

NFL Hall of Fame class 2020: Zach Thomas snubbed again - The Phinsider

Former Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher finished his outstanding career with 1,354 tackles, 41.5 sacks, 11 forced fumbles, 15 fumble recoveries with two touchdowns, and 22 interceptions with...