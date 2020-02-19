The Splash Zone 2/19/20: Looking At Draft Options For Offensive Tackle

Let’s get away from the quarterback talk and talk about something even more exciting. The Dolphins offensive line was a hot mess last season, and previous seasons. The team traded away Laremy Tunsil and had Julien Davenport/J’Marcus Webb handle left tackle duties last year. It wasn’t pretty as there was constant pressure on the quarterbacks and the running game struggled also. Quite frankly the whole offensive line needs a do-over and with one of their first round picks, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Dolphins use one of them on an offensive lineman.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

NFL Draft: Wills, Jones, Wirfs among Miami Dolphins’ targets | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins will take an offensive tackle in April’s NFL Draft. Who will it be? Options include Jedrick Wills, Josh Jones, Tristan Wirfs, Mekhi Becton and Andrew Thomas in the first round.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Miami Dolphins: Where Mel Kiper just mocked Tua, Herbert may shock you - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

What must Miami consider in their quest to draft a franchise quarterback?

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 2/18/20: Is Justin Herbert Moving Up The Dolphins Draft Board? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins 2020 NFL Free Agent targets: Wide receivers - The Phinsider

The third in our series of soon-to-be free agent previews, the wide receivers are in the spotlight today. Following after the quarterbacks and the halfbacks, the receivers have some big names who...