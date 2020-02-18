The Splash Zone 2/18/20: Is Justin Herbert Moving Up The Dolphins Draft Board?

I know a lot of you are tired of hearing about Tua Tagovailoa, so we are going to talk about a different quarterback today. According to a report, which could end up being a smokescreen, there is some concern about Tua’s durability as the team has expressed concern with his injury history. Which leads us to Justin Herbert, the QB3 in this years draft according to most experts. He appears to have gotten some positive reviews from sources within the team. At some point, Herbert was compared to Ryan Tannehill and that has made some Dolphin fans cringe about the prospect of him being a Dolphin.

Dolphins reportedly warming up to Justin Herbert – ProFootballTalk

Going into last season, the Dolphins being bad enough to earn the first pick, and that pick being Tua Tagovailoa seemed like the most likely scenario. But between the Dolphins being better than expected, and Tagavailoa suffering a season-ending hip injury, things became more complicated.

Dolphins Offense

Chan Gailey’s Miami offense might look a lot like the Jets 2015 offense – ProFootballTalk

Chan Gailey last ran an offense four seasons ago. Gailey, 68, has not talked to the media since Brian Flores lured Gailey out of retirement, leaving everyone to guess at what the Dolphins will look like.

