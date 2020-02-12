The Splash Zone 2/12/20: Another Mock Draft Roundup

Does it surprise anyone that Tua Tagovailoa is being mocked to the Dolphins at #5? It shouldn’t be a surprise as the media and a ton of Dolphin fans are pounding the table for this selection to happen. We also can’t forget about the other two picks the Dolphins have in the first round. They can any direction with these picks as there are needs everywhere on this roster.

2020 NFL Draft | Mock Draft Roundup 2.0

Most experts think the Dolphins will be selecting a quarterback with their first pick.

Tua Tagovailoa hip injury rehab progresses with positive CT scan results - The Phinsider

Three months after surgery to repair a fractured and dislocated hip, former Alabama and future NFL quarterback Tua Tagovailoa received good news this week, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport....