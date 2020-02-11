The Splash Zone 2/11/20: Remaining Coy On Quarterbacks

Everyone in the NFL knows the Dolphins are looking for a new franchise quarterback. We’ll hear rumors about how the Dolphins love this player and aren’t interested in another player, it’s all just a mind game now. It’s also no secret that Tua Tagovailoa has been linked to the Dolphins for the past year by everyone and their brother. Yet Chris Grier came out saying he won’t feel pressured to take a quarterback in the draft or Stephen Ross stating he is concerned about the Alabama quarterbacks health. It’s all just smokescreens and we won’t know till the draft what the plan is for the Dolphins.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins playing coy about 2020 need at quarterback | Miami Herald

Despite what is an obvious and urgent need for a young starting quarterback, the Miami Dolphins are playing coy about the issue in order to keep other teams from believing they’re desperate.

Dolphins Offseason

2020 NFL Dates To Remember | Offseason Calendar

Every event between today and the beginning of the 2020 NFL regular season.

Miami Dolphins: Which veterans are safe, and which could be casualties of the salary cap? - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Where do Reshad Jones, Albert Wilson and other veterans stand as the Dolphins begin reshaping their roster for 2020?

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 2/10/20: How Should Dolphins Approach Free Agency/Draft? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

2020 NFL Draft: Josh Houtz’s Top-5 Quarterback Prospects - The Phinsider

There’s a lot of time between now and the 2020 NFL Draft, so a lot could change before the Bengals are officially on the clock. With that said, I spent the last several months watching film and...

2020 NFL Free Agency: Quarterbacks - The Phinsider

The NFL calendar is slowly moving toward the NFL Scouting Combine, which will then be followed by free agency. While Josh Houtz started his rankings of prospects today with his top five...