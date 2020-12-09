The Splash Zone 12/9/20: More No Huddle Offense?

The difference between the Dolphins offense in the first and second half was night and day when they were playing the Bengals. The offense couldn’t get anything going during the first half, then came out firing in the second half. Chan Gailey switched to a more up-tempo offense which involved a lot of no huddling and empty packages. Tua Tagovailoa looked so comfortable running the offense and had one of his best quarters of football in the 3rd quarter of that game.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins' no-huddle, empty packages key to unlocking dynamic Tua Tagovailoa - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

In Miami's Week 13 win, the rookie quarterback had a stellar second half thanks in part to coordinator Chan Gailey switching things up.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 12/8/20: There Will Be Fines, But No Suspensions - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins send Cincinnati Bengals packing after 19-7 slugfest | Phinsider Radio Podcast - The Phinsider

Sunday’s matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals had a little bit of everything. And while many expected Miami to convincingly defeat Cincinnati, Zac Taylor’s team made things...

Miami Dolphins expected to sign wide receiver Isaiah Ford to practice squad - The Phinsider

"Guess who’s back, back again"

Who Did it Better, Mike Gesicki or Orande Gadsden? - The Phinsider

Now that we have had time to digest another Miami Dolphins victory, something that never gets old, we can have a real debate about an important topic. Just who did have a better one-handed, going...

Eric Rowe highlights difficult defensive situation as Dolphins face high-powered Chiefs - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are heading into the final quarter of the 2020 season with an 8-4 record, the sixth-seed position in the AFC playoff picture, and just a game out of the AFC East lead. A year...

BREAKING: Miami’s Xavien Howard just intercepted Christmas - The Phinsider

Eight different quarterbacks have been put onto the naughty list by Xavien Howard.