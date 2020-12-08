The Splash Zone 12/8/20: There Will Be Fines, But No Suspensions

Unless you have been living under a rock, then you have seen and heard about the Dolphins/Bengals melee during the game on Sunday. Three players ended up being ejected which included DeVante Parker and Mack Hollins. The league will be reviewing the incident but the good news is that there will be no suspensions handed out. The players wallets will take a hit though, but anything is better than being suspended at this point in the season.

