The Splash Zone 12/7/20: Dolphins Come Away With The Win Against The Bengals

What a game. The Dolphins overcame a terrible offensive first half and just took over in the second half on offense and defense. Things could have and should have been a lot better, but you take wins anyway you can get them at this time of the year. The Dolphins are going to have to play some of their best ball against the Chiefs next week if they hope to keep up with that Patrick Mahomes led offense.

