The Splash Zone 12/5/20: Previewing Sunday’s Game Against The Bengals

The Dolphins take on the Bengals tomorrow and we are still not sure who the starting quarterback will be. Tua Tagovailoa was limited again from last week’s thumb injury and if Brian Flores thinks he is good enough to go, Tua will be leading the offense. But if Tua can’t go, we’ll see Ryan Fitzpatrick under center again.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins Jets Preview - Week 12 2020 - Keys to Victory

The Dolphins defense will need to limit Cincinnati’s receiving core on Sunday.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Miami Dolphins not set on QB starter as Tua Tagovailoa's thumb injury lingers

The Dolphins will review practice film to determine if Tua Tagovailoa (thumb) is healthy enough to play. If not, veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick would start once again.

Dolphins Special Teams

Jason Sanders named AFC special teams player of the month - ProFootballTalk

Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders continued his strong season in November.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 12/4/20: Tua Tagovailoa Will Be A Gametime Decision - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami’s Jason Sanders earns his second-straight AFC special teams player of the month award - The Phinsider

Field goals have been the least of Miami’s worries with Sanders on the roaster.

Dolphins to raid NFC North in 2021 free agency? - The Phinsider

Could the Miami Dolphins raid the NFC North during the 2021 free agency period? Earlier this week, Pro Football Focus released their rankings of the top 50 free agents for next offseason. Included...

Tua Tagovailoa expected to be game-time decision for Dolphins vs Bengals - The Phinsider

The NFL’s Week 13 schedule appeared to have the first career meeting between the first two quarterbacks selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Cincinnati Bengals, who used the first overall pick to...

Week 13 NFL betting lines and picks - The Phinsider

We enter Week 13 after a 2-2 mark in Week 12 highlighted by an absolutely brutal result in Tampa. I took the Chiefs -3.5, and they absolutely dominated, with Tyreek Hill going completely off and...