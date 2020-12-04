The Splash Zone 12/4/20: Tua Tagovailoa Will Be A Gametime Decision

From the sounds of it, it’s looking like Brian Flores won’t make a decision on the starting quarterback spot until Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa is still nursing his thumb injury from last week and has been limited in practice the past two days. If Tua can’t go again, Ryan Fitzpatrick will be leading the offense against the Bengals on Sunday.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins will decide on Sunday whether Tua Tagovailoa or Ryan Fitzpatrick starts - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins aren’t tipping their hands about their starting quarterback.

Brian Flores

Dolphins' Flores gives update on Tua Tagovailoa

Dolphins coach Brian Flores talks about Tua Tagovailoa's recovery from a thumb injury and more.

Dolphins Secondary

NFL Interception Leader Xavien Howard Is X-Factor For Miami Dolphins – CBS Miami

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick knows how interceptions can change a game because he has thrown 169 of them, which makes him a big fan of teammate Xavien Howard.

