The Splash Zone 12/31/20: Dolphins Lose Elandon Roberts To Injury

Elandon Roberts season is assumed to be over with one regular season game left. The linebacker was carted off the field on Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders with a knee injury. This is Roberts first year as a Miami Dolphin after coming over from the New England Patriots in free agency and his absence will be a big loss for the Dolphins run defense.

Miami Dolphins LB Elandon Roberts likely out for season with knee injury

The Dolphins will be without physical run stuffer Elandon Roberts for their regular-season finale against the Bills after the linebacker suffered a knee injury in Week 16.

Brian Flores

Brian Flores makes late case for coach of the year - ProFootballTalk

Last week, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski had the inside track to coach of the year. Then, the Browns lost to the Jets.

