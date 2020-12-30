The Splash Zone 12/30/20: Dolphins Just Need One More Win

It’s just that simple, just win this last game and the Dolphins will be in the postseason. But it’s not that simple as we have no clue if the Buffalo Bills will be resting their starters or not. If the Bills want the #2 seed in the AFC, they have to win this game or hope the Steelers lose, who are starting Mason Rudolph against the Browns. The Dolphins would need to bring their “A” game on Sunday if the Bills decide they want to win with their starters out there.

NFL playoff picture 2020 - Week 16 standings, bracket, scenarios and outlook for the postseason

Week 16 has brought a lot of playoff race clarity, including two more division champs. Here is the full postseason outlook, along with the scenarios that lie ahead.

Chan Gailey: Late-game playcalling different because of situation, not QBs - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins turned to Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback in the fourth quarter of last Saturday’s game against the Raiders and he led them to 13 points, including the game-winning field goal by Jason Sanders.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tua Tagovailoa and the art of mentoring the competition

The Dolphins QB lost his job, had to prepare his replacement for success -- and then came in to save the day when he didn't perform. The job of a veteran backup is no small feat.

Miami Dolphins News 12/29/20: Dolphins Will Be Without Jakeem Grant Against Bills - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

One year later: The Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins are headed in different directions - The Phinsider

Who would’ve guessed the 2020 Houston Texans would be worse than the 2019 Miami Dolphins?

2020 NFL Playoff scenarios Week 17: Dolphins win and in - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are on the cusp of a return to the postseason for the first time since 2016 and only the third time in the last 20 seasons. A win over their AFC East division rivals, the Buffalo...