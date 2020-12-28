The Splash Zone 12/28/20: Dolphins Path To The Postseason

It all comes down to this and it’s quite simple. If the Dolphins beat the Bills on Sunday, they are in the playoffs. But it also got a tad easier with results from the other games this weekend. The Colts, Ravens, and Browns are vying for one of those wildcard spots and if any of those 3 teams lose, the Dolphins are in (even if they lose to the Bills).

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

2020 NFL playoff races, standings: Browns, Ravens, Colts, Dolphins all 10-5 and fighting for final AFC spots - CBSSports.com

Here's a look at the NFL standings during the Week 16 slate of games

Brian Flores

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores defends decision to stick with Tua Tagovailoa as starting QB

Despite Ryan Fitzpatrick's miracle heave that led the Dolphins to a 26-25 win over the Raiders Saturday night, coach Brian Flores once again made it clear Sunday that Tua Tagovailoa remains his starting quarterback.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 12/27/20: Fitzmagic Keeps Playoff Hopes Alive - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Magic shirt now available - The Phinsider

Last night was insane. I am still not sure what we saw in those final four minutes, but it was fun and we are once again celebrating a win in Miami. The Beard did his thing, and the magic was once...

Tua Tagovailoa is Dolphins starting quarterback, but have ace reliever Ryan Fitzpatrick in bullpen - The Phinsider

The old axiom says, "If you have two quarterbacks, you have no quarterback." A team needs one leader, one player under center to take the team forward. There must be a clear starter, a player who...