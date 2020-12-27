The Splash Zone 12/27/20: Fitzmagic Keeps Playoff Hopes Alive

Brian Flores knew his team needed a spark in the 4th quarter, so he turned to the gunslinger, Ryan Fitzpatrick. For the second time this season, Flores pulled Tua Tagovailoa to get Fitzpatrick on the field to provide a spark. Boy oh boy, Fitzpatrick provided a spark with his Fitzmagic. The veteran QB threw a no look pass, while his facemask is getting ripped off and ending up completing the ball to Mack Hollins along with roughing the passer penalty which set up the game winning field goal by Jason Sanders. This game was nutty and keeps the Dolphins alive for the postseason.

