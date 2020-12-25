The Splash Zone 12/25/20: Previewing Saturday’s Game Against The Raiders

First off, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to everyone. I hope Santa was good to all!

Secondly, the Dolphins play on a Saturday this week in prime time against the Las Vegas Raiders. Win or lose, the Dolphins cannot clinch a playoff spot but a win would make thing a lot easier heading into the final week of the 2020 season. The Raiders are a little banged up which also includes their quarterback Derek Carr. The Dolphins are hoping to get some of their offensive weapons back this week as DeVante Parker, Jakeem Grant, and Mike Gesicki all missed last weeks game.

Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders Week 16 Preview

The Dolphins head to Las Vegas for a critical Week 16 matchup against the Raiders.

