The Splash Zone 12/24/20: From The Worst Defense, To One Of The Best

Kudos to Brian Flores and Josh Boyer on turning what was considered the worst defense last season into one of the leagues best this year. Last season the team gave up 30.9 points per game and if we fast forward to now, they give up 18.4 per game. Flores and company brought in the right guys to help this defense out over the offseason and the results speak for themselves.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Brian Flores has turned Dolphins' defense into one of NFL's best in his 2nd year as head coach | FOX Sports

The Miami Dolphins' defense has gone from worst to 1st in the NFL in Brian Flores' 2nd year as head coach.

Brian Flores

Miami Dolphins: What coach Brian Flores said Wednesday before Raiders

Miami Dolphins: What coach Brian Flores said Wednesday before Raiders

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins battle Raiders on Yahoo Sports app

Brian Flores made a controversial decision earlier this season with his QB spot.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 12/23/20: Playoffs Or No Playoffs, This Season Was A Success - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

Miami Dolphins Kamu Gruiger-Hill Insists he Reported as Eligible on Miami’s Trick Play and he has Witnesses - The Phinsider

There we were again. The Dolphins went ahead and dazzled all of us with their moxy and intellect and ran another beautiful trick play out of their special teams that worked like they practiced it...