The Splash Zone 12/23/20: Playoffs Or No Playoffs, This Season Was A Success

Last year at this time we were just happy the Dolphins showed some life during a season they were supposed to be “tanking”. Now here we are hoping the Dolphins can win out and make it into the postseason for the first time since 2016. Chris Grier and Brian Flores acquired the players they wanted during the offseason to help build a team culture. If they make the playoffs that would be great, but just the growth they have shown this season and the resources they will have during the offseason should have fans excited for the future of this team regardless if they make the postseason or not.

Dolphins' winning season should elicit joy for present and future - Miami Dolphins- ESPN

Making the playoffs would be icing on the cake for a team in Year 2 of a rebuild and that has draft capital and cap space to enhance the roster.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Chan Gailey takes blame for Tua Tagovailoa's struggles against Denver - ProFootballTalk

Tua Tagovailoa has had a solid rookie season, getting over a rough patch that came against Denver on Nov. 22.

Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa Showing Growth Says CBS’ Charles Davis: ‘You Can See Him Getting More Confidence, He’s Learning’ – CBS Miami

The NFL on CBS analyst liked what he saw last week from Tagovailoa in leading the team to a win over the Patriots setting them up for a potential playoff berth with two games remaining.

Dolphins 2020 Season

DeVante Parker, Mike Gesicki listed as limited in Dolphins practice - ProFootballTalk

A report on Sunday morning indicated Dolphins wide reciver DeVante Parker would play after being listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, but he wound up on the inactive list against the Patriots.

Dolphins could become first NFL team in 20 years to make playoffs and land a top-three pick in the NFL Draft - CBSSports.com

This could be a big year for the Dolphins

