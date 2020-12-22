The Splash Zone 12/22/20: The Final Push For The Playoffs

Last year at this time, if you were told the Dolphins would be playing meaningful football in December, people would have called you crazy. But here we are a year later and the Dolphins are on the verge of making the postseason. If the Dolphins win out, they won’t need any outside help but things will get dicey if they drop one or both of their next two games. But like Brian Flores said yesterday: “Our playoffs is this week against the Raiders”.

Brian Flores, ahead of schedule in Dolphins’ rebuild, sets the tone for final playoff push

The Miami Dolphins clinched their first winning season in four years Sunday, just their second since 2008. They even kicked their longtime AFC East rival the New England Patriots out of playoff contention in the process in Sunday’s 22-12 win at Hard Rock Stadium. And with two games left in the 2020 regular season, there’s one goal the Dolphins (9-5) must achieve to put the icing on Brian ...

Brian Flores: 'Our playoff is this week against the Raiders'

In a tightly packed AFC playoff race, Dolphins coach Brian Flores knows this weekend's game against the Raiders is just as important.

Kyle Van Noy, Dolphins used Week 1 slight as motivation vs. Patriots

Kyle Van Noy and the Dolphins apparently didn't forget how the Patriots celebrated their Week 1 win in New England.

The Miami Dolphins Stomped a Mudhole in the New England Patriots and Walked it Dry - The Phinsider

This headline is a nod to the birthday that occurred over the weekend. Everyone’s favorite Texas rattlesnake turned 54 on Friday so it was in good taste to honor Stone Cold Steve Austin in any way...

