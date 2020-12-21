The Splash Zone 12/21/20: Dolphins End Patriots Playoff Streak

For the first time since 2008, the Patriots will not be in the playoffs. The Dolphins ended that streak yesterday when they came away with the victory to keep their playoffs alive also. For a team that has struggled to have a consistent running game, the Dolphins backfield had a field day. Salvon Ahmed went for over 100 yards and TD, Matt Breida has 86 yards, and Tua Tagovailoa recorded 2 rushing TD’s also. The Dolphins will travel to Los Vegas to take on the Raiders Sunday and need a win to keep the playoff talk going.

