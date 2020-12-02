The Splash Zone 12/2/20: One Day At A Time For Tua

We’re still not quite sure if we will see Tua Tagovailoa out on the field Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. The rookie quarterback is dealing with thumb injury he sustained while at practice last week and is still rehabbing the injury. We should have a better idea of Tua’s status after the Wednesday’s practice.

Brian Flores: Tua Tagovailoa taking it one day at a time - ProFootballTalk

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa didn’t play in Sunday’s win over the Jets and it’s unclear if he’ll be available for the Week 13 matchup against the Bengals.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Why Miami Dolphins' playoff push is invaluable for Tua Tagovailoa's growth - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

As Miami gears up for its final five games and a possible postseason appearance, there's plenty for the rookie quarterback to work on.

NFL Week 13 Power Rankings: Kansas City Chiefs remain dominant in latest power rankings - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins advanced to 7-4 on Sunday and find themselves right in the thick of things in the AFC. But where will they rank among the NFL’s top teams in The Phinsider’s official power...