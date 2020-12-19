The Splash Zone 12/19/20: Previewing Sunday’s Game Against The Patriots

The Patriots are stopping in for a visit on Sunday and it will be the second meeting between these two teams this year. The Patriots got the better of the Dolphins in week 1, but this Dolphins team is on an entirely different level right now compared to the beginning of the season. This time the Dolphins have their rookie quarterback under center but that’s not necessarily a good thing heading into this matchup. Do you know who the last rookie QB to beat Belichick was? Geno Smith. Yep, you read that right and that was way back in 2013.

Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots Week 15 NFL Preview 2020

The Dolphins-Patriots rivalry is renewed Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium as Miami looks to even the season series

Dolphins' Mike Gesicki, DeVante Parker may play vs. Patriots - South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki and receivers DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant might play against the New England Patriots on Sunday after all.

Patriots vs Dolphins preview: How can Miami avoid repeat of Week 1? - The Phinsider

Fifteen-of-nineteen, 155 yards, 100.7 passer rating, 15 carries, 75 yards, two touchdowns. Those were the final statistics for New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton in Week 1 when he ran...