The Splash Zone 12/18/20: Dolphins Injury Roundup

I think a lot of people were surprised yesterday when Mike Gesicki practiced on a limited basis. After sustaining a shoulder injury against the Chiefs, many were expected the tight end to miss a couple of games. That could still happen but with him practicing somewhat, he could run out with the team on Sunday against the Patriots.

The Dolphins got some much needed running back help with Matt Breida coming off the Covid list and also Salvon Ahmed returning on a limited basis.

Mike Gesicki limited on Thursday injury report - ProFootballTalk

Dolphins head coach Mike Flores was vague when addressing Mike Gesicki‘s status on Thursday morning. But there is apparently good news for the tight end’s potential availability for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Dolphins Running Backs

Matt Breida: I feel 100 percent healthy, I'm ready to go - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins run game could use a boost. Now that Matt Breida is back, he might be able to provide it.

Dolphins Secondary

Xavien Howard can be first player in 13 years with double-digit interceptions - ProFootballTalk

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard has intercepted a pass in five consecutive games, giving him an NFL-leading nine interceptions this season. And he’s closing in on some truly rare territory: Double-digit interceptions.

Dolphins 2020 Season

Dolphins’ handling of rookie class deserving of praise

