The Splash Zone 12/17/20: The Push For The Playoffs

In his second season as head coach of the Miami Dolphins, Brian Flores has the team sitting at 8-5 and in a wildcard position. Basically if the Dolphins win out, they are in. But they have a tough task ahead of them. The Patriots come to town Sunday, followed by a trip to visit the Raiders and then the Bills. The team would have a great chance to make it to the postseason if they could just beat the Patriots and Raiders in the following games. Anything is possible and the NFL gets crazy at this time of the year.

Dolphins’ final push to playoff begins this week vs. Patriots. Here’s what Brian Flores says needs to happen - South Florida Sun Sentinel - South Florida Sun-Sentinel

The Miami Dolphins have three games left. And if they want to make the playoffs during Brian Flores’ second season, the blueprint is simple. Win out.

Brian Flores: Patriots will be "very good challenge" for Tua Tagovailoa - ProFootballTalk

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick moved to 21-5 when facing rookie quarterbacks since the start of the 2000 season when the Patriots beat the Chargers earlier this season.

Patrick Mahomes praises Tua Tagovailoa's poise when falling behind - ProFootballTalk

As Dolphins coach Brian Flores has said, Sunday’s game against the Patriots will be a “very good challenge” for rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Matt Breida Activated Off COVID-19 List

The Dolphins have activated running back Matt Breida off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

