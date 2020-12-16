The Splash Zone 12/16/20: Expect To See More Lynn Bowden Heading Forward

Lynn Bowden got the chance of a lifetime on Sunday when DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant both left the game with injuries. The rookie receiver made the most of his opportunities and was even given some chances to throw the ball. It just seems like every time Bowden gets his hand on the football, he’s making a tough catch or making a defender miss. With Parker and Grant still nursing their injuries, Bowden could become a focal point at the end of the season here.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Lynn Bowden on opportunity to pass: It felt good - ProFootballTalk

The Raiders selected Lynn Bowden in the third round of the 2020 draft, thinking the Kentucky product who started eight games at quarterback in 2019 could become an effective running back as a pro. But after just weeks of training camp, Las Vegas traded him to Miami.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Report: DeVante Parker has slight hamstring strain - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins will be monitoring multiple injuries on the offensive side of the ball this week, including the one wide receiver DeVante Parker picked up in last Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs.

Dolphins Linebackers

Brian Flores On Jerome Baker, One of Our Most Versatile Undervalued Players

Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker is used to wearing many hats

Dolphins 2020 Season

Mapping out Miami Dolphins' path to 2020 NFL playoffs: Wild card or bust - Miami Dolphins- ESPN

Miami's closing schedule is no picnic, but just being in the hunt is a win for coach Brian Flores' group, which started 0-7 last season.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 12/15/20: Injuries Piling Up For The Dolphins - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa has career day in 33-27 loss to Kansas City Chiefs | FILM - The Phinsider

THE FILM DON’T LIE!!!!