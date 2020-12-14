The Splash Zone 12/14/20: Despite Loss To Chiefs, Dolphins Did Not Quit

This might sound weird, but this is a loss I can get behind. When the schedule came out, I had this game circled as a loss and I still didn’t expect this team to beat the Chiefs heading into the game. But man, the Dolphins did not quit and showed great resilience against maybe the best team in the league. Yes, the loss but there are so many good things to take away from this game. I think the biggest takeaway was the play of Tua Tagovailoa, who had his best game as a pro. I hate to get ahead of myself, but the future looks bright in Miami right now.

