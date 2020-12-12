The Splash Zone 12/12/20: Previewing Sunday’s Game Against The Chiefs

The Dolphins will face their toughest test this season as the reining Super Bowl champions come to town. The Chiefs have only dropped one game all year and honestly it’s hard to pick the Dolphins to win this game. But I guess anything is possible nowadays and perhaps the Dolphins have some secret formula concocted to take down that juggernaut offense led by Patrick Mahomes. It was nice to see the Chiefs struggle against a Broncos team that has beaten the Dolphins. So perhaps there is a glimmer of hope in all of this as and perhaps this Dolphins defense can confuse that MVP quarterback.

Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs Week 14 Preview NFL 2020

The NFL’s second-ranked scoring offense comes to Miami to take on the No. 2 scoring defense in a can’t miss matchup

Chiefs at Dolphins

How the Dolphins' defense can confuse, aggravate Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

Don't call this a pushover game. It's a respect game. It's Miami's defense vs. Kansas City's offense, and here's how the Dolphins plan to cause chaos.

Dolphins Chiefs Preview - Week 14 2020 - Patrick Mahomes vs. Tua Tagovailoa

Forcing turnovers and scoring touchdowns are the recipe for success against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

