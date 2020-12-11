The Splash Zone 12/11/20: Byron Jones A Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

All 32 NFL teams name a player for their roster to be a nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award. The Dolphins nominated Byron Jones yesterday as their nominee. Jones may be one of the newest Dolphins, but he has made sure to dedicate time to the community. Before the Super Bowl, the winner will be named during the NFL Honors special.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Byron Jones has been dedicated, committed and passionate about serving his new community since he joined the Dolphins in March of 2020.

Dolphins Secondary

Noah's Arc: Dolphins rookie Noah Igbinoghene flashes improvements

Noah Igbinoghene struggled early in the season. But the Dolphins' first-rounder is getting better in practice. And it showed up last Sunday.

