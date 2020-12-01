The Splash Zone 12/1/20: Dolphins/Raiders Game Slated For Primetime

The Miami Dolphins have been given another primetime game with this one coming of December 26th against the Las Vegas Raiders. As of right now, the Dolphins (7-4) hold the 6th playoff spot in the AFC with the Raiders (6-5) holding the 9th. So you can bet this game is going to hold a ton of playoff stakes for these two teams.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

NFL moves Bucs-Lions, 49ers-Cardinals, Dolphins-Raiders to Saturday in Week 16 - ProFootballTalk

When the NFL unveiled its schedule for the 2020 season, they left five Week 16 games unscheduled because they would decide later about which of them would be played on Saturday, December 26.

Dolphins Secondary

Schad: Time to recognize, celebrate Xavien Howard's Dolphins greatness

Xavien Howard is the best pass interceptor in the NFL since 1982 and one of the best of our lifetimes

Dolphins 2020 Season

NFL playoffs: Four AFC teams fight for two spots

The Colts, Dolphins, Raiders and Ravens are fighting for two playoff spots. Let's see how this goes!

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 11/30/20: Dolphins Sweep Jets - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Dolphins’ HC Brian Flores says Tua Tagovailoa will remain the team’s starting quarterback - The Phinsider

Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was unable to play on Sunday vs the Nee York Jets. Which meant it was up to the 38-year-old Ryan Fitzpatrick to step up and lead the team in his absence. And...

Primetime Dolphins! NFL moves ‘Phins at Raiders to Saturday, Dec. 26th - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are relevant agian.

The MIami Dolphins ground the New York Jets into a fine paste - The Phinsider

The Dolphin’s 20-3 punishing of the New York Jets wasn’t a particularly entertaining game to watch. Of course, I love that the Dolphins won and improved their record to 7-4 and at the moment have...