The Splash Zone 11/7/20: Previewing Sunday’s Game Against The Cardinals

The last time the Dolphins and Cardinals met, it sent a shockwave through the Dolphins organization. Back in 2016, the Dolphins were in the playoff hunt and Ryan Tannehill was playing some of his best ball as a Dolphin. Late in the game however, Tannehill took a hit that would end his season and would also miss the entirety of the 2017 season. Adam Gase is gone and was replaced by Brian Flores who seems to have this team pointed in the right direction.

Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa, Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray and the revival of QB1 wearing No. 1

Warren Moon first wore it. Cam Newton made it popular again. Now the Dolphins and Cardinals quarterbacks face off on Sunday, both donning the single digit.

Dolphins assistant coach tests positive for COVID-19 - ProFootballTalk

More and more teams are struggling with positive COVID-19 tests.

Miami Dolphins lose RB Matt Breida to hamstring injury vs. Arizona Cardinals

Dolphins running back Matt Breida has been ruled out for Sunday's game vs. the Cardinals with a hamstring injury, another blow to the team's banged-up backfield.

